BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,271,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $23,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4,205.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 706,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 690,261 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,537,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 256,716 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 77.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 321,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 140,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 174.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 124,482 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSTZ traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $16.88. 126,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.28.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1029 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 22,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $378,008.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 152,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,390.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

