BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ZUT opened at 19.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of 21.05. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of 17.82 and a 52-week high of 24.10.

