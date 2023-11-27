BNB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $790.31 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $225.26 or 0.00608776 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion and approximately $790.31 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,699,256 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,699,359.0229313. The last known price of BNB is 230.75607201 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1788 active market(s) with $649,483,748.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

