BNB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $790.31 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $225.26 or 0.00608776 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion and approximately $790.31 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,699,256 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,699,359.0229313. The last known price of BNB is 230.75607201 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1788 active market(s) with $649,483,748.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
