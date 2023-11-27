Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $11.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,127.42. 125,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,042. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,907.38 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,000.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,911.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Melius initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,959 shares of company stock valued at $15,212,374. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

