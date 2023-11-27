Bradley Vizi Sells 12,559 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 12,559 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $314,100.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,601,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,059,367.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Bradley Vizi sold 1,734 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $43,350.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Bradley Vizi sold 9,227 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $231,044.08.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RCM Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 93,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,063. The firm has a market cap of $202.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.84. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCMT. Benchmark boosted their target price on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on RCM Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

