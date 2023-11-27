Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $7.84 Million Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after buying an additional 2,063,212 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,880,000 after buying an additional 1,188,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $217,799,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,296,000 after buying an additional 785,347 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $3,017,039. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.90.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA opened at $228.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.51 and a 200 day moving average of $222.69. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

