Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,161 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Leidos worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Leidos by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,444,000 after purchasing an additional 390,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 12.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,807,000 after purchasing an additional 540,483 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,389,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,419,000 after purchasing an additional 273,165 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $106.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 102.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.18. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

