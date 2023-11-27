BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.95

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 2377035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

BRF Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BRF by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BRF by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

