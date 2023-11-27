Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,799,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,627,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,431,000 after buying an additional 87,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $550,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,891.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $550,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,891.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,994 shares of company stock worth $1,672,798. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.90. 84,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,140. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.16.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

