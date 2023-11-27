Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 13,485 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.73. The company had a trading volume of 37,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,320. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.17.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

