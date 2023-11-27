Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,430,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,743,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

