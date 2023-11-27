Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5477 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Britvic Price Performance

BTVCY stock remained flat at $21.03 during midday trading on Monday. 38 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,755. Britvic has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 865 ($10.93) to GBX 870 ($10.99) in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

Featured Stories

