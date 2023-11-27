Brokerages Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) PT at $71.00

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,665,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DELL opened at $74.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

