Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT at C$9.97

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark cut their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

