Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (BDIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:BDIV traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$18.14. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 945. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.83. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of C$16.74 and a 52 week high of C$18.70.

