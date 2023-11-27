BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.31 and last traded at $69.37. Approximately 41,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 58,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.32.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. BRP had a return on equity of 200.41% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRP by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,543,000 after buying an additional 440,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of BRP by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,997,000 after acquiring an additional 107,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,632,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

