BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Standex International were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Standex International by 9,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Standex International by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Standex International by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SXI. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Standex International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SXI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,647. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $96.32 and a 12-month high of $168.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.13 and its 200 day moving average is $144.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $151,096.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $151,096.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,070 shares of company stock valued at $882,838 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

