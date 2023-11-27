BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,895 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,941. The company has a market capitalization of $205.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.09 and a 200 day moving average of $280.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens cut their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,845 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.