BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. American National Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC traded down $2.96 on Monday, hitting $212.90. 316,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,283. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.52.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.