BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Invests $7.31 Million in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 239,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,464. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $673.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.
About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
