BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,893 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.10% of Masimo worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Masimo by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 824.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Masimo by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 14,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 141,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,242. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

