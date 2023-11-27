BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,986 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376,841 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 186,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

