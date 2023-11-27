BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,572 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.93. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $114.12.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

