BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,793 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,835,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,822. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

