BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 4,804 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.40. 2,060,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,645. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

