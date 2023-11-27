Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 29,404 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

NVS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.71. The stock had a trading volume of 196,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

