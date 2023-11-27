Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 4,790 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $858.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $978.78. 621,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $881.02 and a 200-day moving average of $852.94. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $514.83 and a one year high of $999.87. The firm has a market cap of $403.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

