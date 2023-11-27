Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $618.91. The stock had a trading volume of 313,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,186. The firm has a market cap of $281.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $624.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $551.69 and its 200 day moving average is $510.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

