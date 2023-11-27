Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $479.10. The company had a trading volume of 674,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.52 and its 200-day moving average is $414.64. The stock has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

