C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,416 shares during the quarter. C3.ai comprises about 1.5% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

AI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,504,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,061,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

