Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.63

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.63 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 149404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Cadre Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.68 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Insider Transactions at Cadre

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $241,083.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,969,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $446,201,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 14,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $364,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,016,436.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,320 shares of company stock valued at $852,281. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,250,000 after acquiring an additional 621,116 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Cadre by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,901,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in Cadre by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,444,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after buying an additional 144,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cadre by 14.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after buying an additional 160,955 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cadre by 35.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after buying an additional 311,790 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

