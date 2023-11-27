Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,282 shares during the period. Calix comprises 4.1% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.59% of Calix worth $19,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Calix by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 205.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 105,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 167.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,988,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.82. 70,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,538. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Calix’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

