Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 45,041 Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,791,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $848,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

VIST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.92. 378,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,779. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $33.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.