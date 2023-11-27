Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.21. 85,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,713. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.03 and a 200 day moving average of $194.64. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.