Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 1,414.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,999,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $556.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.66. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $562.84.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.61.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

