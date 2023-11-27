Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

KEYS traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $136.35. 140,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,262. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.45 and its 200-day moving average is $145.45. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

