Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading Up 4.1%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.89 and last traded at $66.80. 349,029 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 277,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Get Camtek alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CAMT

Camtek Trading Up 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 3,062.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.