Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Stock Price Down 25%

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,019,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 282,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper, as well as platinum and palladium deposits. The company was formerly known as Canada Cobalt Works Inc and changed its name to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc in May 2020.

