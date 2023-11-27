Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0884 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $40.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,500 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

