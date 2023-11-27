Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$56.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$61.73.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$53.69 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$65.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$51.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.58. The stock has a market cap of C$49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.80 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.756927 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

