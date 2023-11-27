Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 1,823,730 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 267.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,506,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823,730 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises 3.6% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $202,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.10. 1,414,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,184. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.54, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.97.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

