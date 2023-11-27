Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Cuts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182,804 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $116,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,689,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 40.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,994. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $101.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.