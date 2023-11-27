Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $24.77 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $24,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.28. 1,235,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,887. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $172.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

