Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $64.21 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,987,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,307 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust comprises about 1.1% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.74% of Americold Realty Trust worth $64,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,442. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.00%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.