Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $68.59 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310,759 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for about 1.2% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.36% of Ventas worth $68,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ventas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,822. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,525.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,018.02%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

