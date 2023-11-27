Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $85.96 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,171 shares during the period. Southern makes up 1.5% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.11% of Southern worth $85,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Southern by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.24. 2,289,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150,810. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,405. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

