Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Increases Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,172,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,841 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT makes up 1.4% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $78,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIRC traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $30.52. 827,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,473. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

