Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Increases Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,015 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Hyatt Hotels worth $29,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on H shares. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Richard C. Tuttle bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,787.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of H stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $116.38. 323,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.48. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

