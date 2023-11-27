Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,529 shares during the quarter. Ameren comprises 1.7% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.43% of Ameren worth $93,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,784,000 after acquiring an additional 72,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.49. 859,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,222. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

