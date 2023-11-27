Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 171,908 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171,908 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.36% of NiSource worth $40,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in NiSource by 5.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in NiSource by 0.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NiSource Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.16. 2,804,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,148. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

